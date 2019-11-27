Suspected street racer’s arraignment on murder and other charges postponed

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The arraignment of a man charged with crimes including murder in connection with an alleged street racing crash has been postponed.

The Public Defender’s office was granted the postponement Tuesday to check for any conflicts of interest in representing 50-year-old Ronald Pierce Jr.

Pierce, who used a piece of paper to shield his face from cameras, is next due in court Dec. 4. Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush ordered him held on $1 million bail.

Police say a red Mustang driven by Pierce and a gray Dodge Ram were racing Sunday when the Mustang lost control and struck a van.

The impact spun the van into oncoming traffic where it was hit by a crane truck, police said. The van’s driver, Maria Bianey Navarro, 58, died at the scene. Two juveniles in the van suffered moderate to major injuries.

The crash occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on Old River Road between Ming Avenue and White Oak Drive.

Pierce is charged with second-degree murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI causing bodily injury, two reckless driving charges and a street racing charge.

Police said charges for the driver of the Dodge Ram are still pending and the case will be submitted to the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.