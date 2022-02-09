BPD: Man arrested after carjacking, crashing into East Bakersfield home

This story has been updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 24-year-old man was arrested after stealing a car at gunpoint then crashing into a residence in East Bakersfield Wednesday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Around 4:30 a.m. officers received reports of a carjacking at gunpoint on Bill Avenue near V Street in central Bakersfield, according to BPD.

Around 5:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to Alta Vista Drive near Flower Street for a vehicle crashing into a residence, according to police. When officers arrived they learned it was the vehicle that was just stolen from Bill Avenue. The suspect was still in the vehicle and was not cooperating with police commands.

An armored vehicle was sent to the scene and officers were able to negotiate the arrest of the suspect, according to BPD. A BB gun was located in the suspect’s possession.

Officers arrested Israel Wilson, 24, of Bakersfield, according to Police. Wilson faces charges of carjacking and other related charges, according to BPD. Wilson was transported to a local hospital for injuries caused by the crash.

The home was occupied during the incident, but no one was injured, according to police.

