Suspect in 8-year-old’s death arrested

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Bakersfield has been arrested in Inglewood.

Clint Mason was arrested Thursday morning at a Motel 6 on suspicion of murder in the child’s death. He will be transported back to Kern County.

Mason is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, according to a family member.

Police were called to a residence on San Dimas Street on Wednesday morning and found the girl unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were begun and the child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.