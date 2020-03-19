Breaking News
Kern health officials confirm third case of COVID-19 / Click here for the latest coronavirus coverage

Suspect in 8-year-old’s death arrested

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing an 8-year-old girl in Bakersfield has been arrested in Inglewood.

Clint Mason was arrested Thursday morning at a Motel 6 on suspicion of murder in the child’s death. He will be transported back to Kern County.

Mason is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, according to a family member.

Police were called to a residence on San Dimas Street on Wednesday morning and found the girl unresponsive. Life-saving efforts were begun and the child was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News