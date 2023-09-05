BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man in connection to an illegal marijuana grow at a Lebec property.

Officials said deputies in Frazier Park were sent to the 6800 block of Digier Road on Aug. 31 for a report of a suspected illegal marijuana grow at a property. According to deputies, a man was walking near the property and was taken into custody after a short pursuit.

The man was identified as Angel Santiago, 25. He was not listed as in custody on Tuesday according to inmate records.

Deputies said they got a search warrant for the property and found 607 marijuana plants, a firearm and items related to growing marijuana.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.