BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A possible DUI driver tried to get away after crashing into a home in South Bakersfield on Saturday night.

The crash happened at a home in the 2200 block of Fairview Road. At around 9:30 p.m. the driver crashed into the house causing minor damage, according to police. No one inside the home at the time of the crash was hurt.

Police said the suspected driver ran from the crash but was tracked down and arrested near Pacheco and South H Street.