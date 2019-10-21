Suspected drunken driver in hit and run smelled of alcohol, marijuana and vomit, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man involved in a hit-and-run crash Sunday afternoon “reeked” of alcohol, marijuana and vomit and was in possession of mushrooms, pot and other suspected drugs, police said in a court document.

Daniel Anthony Ocampo, 26, was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle that had been involved in a hit and run and then crashed into a bus bench in the 6200 block of Wilson Road, according to the document. He had vomited on himself.

When awakened, Ocampo showed numerous signs of impairment including slurred speech, bloodshot and watery eyes, poor motor coordination and unsteadiness on his feet, police said in the document.

Ocampo swore at police in refusing to submit to a chemical blood test, the document says, and officers requested a warrant to obtain a blood sample to test his blood-alcohol content and for controlled substances.

Police booked Ocampo on suspicion of drug possession for sale and transporting mushrooms used to produce drugs, both felonies, and misdemeanor offenses of DUI, possession of marijuana for sale and hit and run resulting in property damage.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.