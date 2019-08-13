Suspected drunken driver identified in crash that injured multiple children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of driving under the influence in a crash Monday that badly injured multiple children has been identified.

The California Highway Patrol says Eduardo Luis Blanco, 27, was arrested on DUI charges following the 8:15 p.m. collision on Di Giorgio Road, just west of Cottonwood Road.

Officers said Blanco was driving a maroon GMC Sierra east on Di Giorgio when the pickup drifted over the yellow line and smashed into the front of a westbound Dodge Charger.

Blanco suffered a broken femur, and a 3-year-old in his pickup suffered a broken arm and femur and cuts to her face, according to the CHP. Three others in the Sierra, including a 9-year-old and 4-year-old, suffered minor injuries.

A 9-month-old in the Charger suffered bleeding on the brain, officers said. The driver of the car had a broken leg and cuts to his face, and a woman suffered a broken femur and cuts to her face and the left side of her body.

The 9-month-old and 3-year-old were flown to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera. The others were treated at Kern Medical and Memorial Hospital.

