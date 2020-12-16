Suspected burglar stopped by 10-year-old girl back in custody after skipping court hearing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say was stopped from stealing a bike by a 10-year-old girl and who then bailed out and failed to show for his arraignment has been rearrested, according to inmate records.

Michael King, 60, was booked back into jail Nov. 24, records show. In addition to first-degree burglary, he now faces a felony charge for failing to appear in court.

King is next due in court Jan. 13. He’s held on $375,000 bail.

On May 21, deputies were sent to to a residence on Oak Hills Avenue in northwest Bakersfield to investigate a report of a burglary. The reporting party said a man entered his open garage and attempted to steal a bicycle.

The homeowner’s daughter saw the man and yelled at him, causing him to drop the bike and run, according to the sheriff’s office. Part of the incident was captured on surveillance video released to the media.

A member of the public who watched the video called the sheriff’s office and identified King as a suspect. Deputies contacted King and arrested him after he admitted to being in the area at the time of the burglary, according to the sheriff’s office.

King didn’t show for his arraignment in May, and the court issued a no-bail warrant for his arrest.