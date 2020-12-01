Suspected bank robber makes first court appearance

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of robbing two banks last week and whom police took into custody after a security guard detained him at a third bank pleaded not guilty Tuesday to robbery and looting charges.

Fernando Franco, 36, is charged with two counts of second-degree robbery and two counts of looting while committing a burglary during a state of emergency. A judge ordered him held on $250,000 bail and set his next court hearing Jan. 8.

Police said a security guard detained Franco during an attempted robbery Friday at a Bank of America. He is also linked to Nov. 25 robberies at a Wells Fargo on California Avenue and a Citibank on Oswell Street.