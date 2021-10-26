Suspect who killed a woman, wounded juvenile in northeast Bakersfield shooting still on the run 3 months later

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Jose Maria Duarte, the man suspected of shooting and killing a woman and wounding a teen in August in northeast Bakersfield.

The shooting happened at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 3 near North Inyo and Crawford Streets. 37-year-old Irma Vazquez was found dead at the scene, with multiple gunshot wounds., according to KCSO. A 15-year-old boy was also wounded.

Duarte is described as being Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or KCSO at 661-861-3110.