BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect accused of carjacking and driving away with a three-year-old in a vehicle pleaded not guilty to charges on Tuesday.

Melissa Sherwood was arrested Saturday after police say she stole a car on 34th street with two children inside.

According to BPD, Sherwood allegedly ordered the 13-year-old to get out of the car and then drove off with the 3-year-old in the backseat while the mother of those children tried to stop her.

An hour later, police say they found the car — as well as Sherwood and the toddler — at a home in northwest Bakersfield. The child was unharmed and reunited with the mother.

Sherwood is being held without bail.