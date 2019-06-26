Man wanted on suspicion of sexual battery at Taco Bell

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is wanted on suspicion of sexual battery at a Taco Bell, police said.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the Taco Bell at 4675 Ming Ave., according to police. The man is described as Hispanic, 25 to 35 years old, 5-foot-10, 150 pounds, medium-length black curly hair, small beard and thin mustache.

Surveillance images have been released.

Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to call Detective Scott Lazenby at 326-3834 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.