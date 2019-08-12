Suspect wanted for allegedly defrauding 80-year-old employer

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Two felony warrants have been issued for the arrest of a woman suspected of of using her 80-year-old employer’s credit cards and checking accounts to defraud him of thousands of dollars.

Tehachapi police say Carrie Patricia Ann Martin, 39, has ties to Tehachapi, Palmdale and Lancaster and is possibly working at a medical office in Bakersfield. She previously worked as a secretary for an 80-year-old businessman.

Martin is described as white, 5 feet 7 inches, 140 pounds, average build, brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Mark Machanic at 822-2222.