BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman they said was involved in a robbery from the Goodwill on Coffee Road.

BPD officials said the suspect is wanted for robbery with physical force from the Goodwill at 300 Coffee Road on Sept. 19.

She is described as a white woman in her 30s with dark hair, green eyes and a thin build. She was seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Antonio Orozco at (661) 852-7007 or BPD at (661) 327-7111.