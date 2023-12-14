BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of swiping wallets from shoppers in northwest Bakersfield and then using their credit cards.

Police released images of a man suspected of stealing wallets out of purses from two different people while they shopped at grocery stores.

The first theft happened on Oct. 27 at around 11:15 at the WinCo located at 4200 Coffee Road; the second theft happened at Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 5625 Calloway Drive, police said.

Both victims’ credit cards were used after the reported thefts.

  • Wallet theft and credit card fraud suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department
The man is described as being in his early 30s with a heavy-set build, shoulder-length hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.