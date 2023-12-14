BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for help to identify a man suspected of swiping wallets from shoppers in northwest Bakersfield and then using their credit cards.

Police released images of a man suspected of stealing wallets out of purses from two different people while they shopped at grocery stores.

The first theft happened on Oct. 27 at around 11:15 at the WinCo located at 4200 Coffee Road; the second theft happened at Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 5625 Calloway Drive, police said.

Both victims’ credit cards were used after the reported thefts.

Wallet theft and credit card fraud suspect / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The man is described as being in his early 30s with a heavy-set build, shoulder-length hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information on the thefts or the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.