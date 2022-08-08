BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery call in Lamont on Aug. 6 and while speaking to the victim the suspect returned, according to a tweet from KCSO’s Twitter.

The office said deputies were speaking to the victim just after 3 a.m. in their driveway near Paradise Road and Elmco Avenue when the suspect returned and fired two shots in their direction. The deputies then found the suspect attempting to enter a vehicle.

The suspect resisted arrest but was taken into custody, according to KCSO. The deputies found a firearm with a high-capacity magazine on the suspect.

The office said the suspect was taken to county jail for attempted murder, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and related charges.