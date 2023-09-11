CHP cruiser seen in this undated filed photo.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 57-year-old man was rearrested Friday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in June that killed a pedestrian, according to booking records.

Brian Lee Estes faces manslaughter and hit-and-run charges in the death of Erick Mikail Bartlett, 26. Bartlett was hit by a vehicle early June 16 on Edison Highway near Webster Street, according to coroner’s officials.

California Highway Patrol officers arrested Estes days later after determining he was the driver of a white Nissan Sentra that fled the scene. Officers said the car was found abandoned at Kentucky and Center streets.

It appears Estes was released while the investigation continued.

Charges were brought in July. Court records show Estes is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.