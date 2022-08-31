BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A person was stabbed Tuesday night near a Walgreens in south Bakersfield, according to police officials. Police said they are still searching for the attacker.

The incident happened just before midnight on Brundage Lane and Chester Avenue, according to PulsePoint. Police at the scene did not give much information on what happened but they told 17 News that no arrests had been made. They said they did not have a description of the suspect.

The parking lots at the Walgreens plaza and Panda Express plaza were taped off as well as another parking lot across the street.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.