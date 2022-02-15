Suspect makes first court appearance in deadly shooting of 78-year-old man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man appeared in court Tuesday to face charges including murder and attempted murder filed in connection with a shooting that killed a 78-year-old man and wounded another person.

The arraignment for Dan Michael Ryan, 24, was postponed to Feb. 23. He’s held without bail.

Police arrested Ryan at a home near Myrtle and 3rd streets Feb. 10 upon finding two people had been shot, according to a Bakersfield Police Department release. Joe Salazar Estrada was pronounced dead at the scene. The other person was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition, police said.

