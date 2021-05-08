Suspect lights carjacked vehicle on fire, arrested south of Glennville: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of carjacking a vehicle and then setting it on fire was arrested by Kern County deputies Saturday night in area south of Glennville, officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to an area on Poso Flat Road near Granite Road, south of Highway 155 at around 8 p.m. for a report of a carjacking. Officials say the carjacking suspect assaulted at least one person during the incident, but their injuries were not immediately known.

According to the sheriff’s office, the stolen vehicle was set on fire and the suspect ran into a structure. It was not clear how long the man was inside the structure, but a spokesperson said the suspect was taken into custody at around 9:10 p.m.

The man was arrested for carjacking, arson and assault. The man was not identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.