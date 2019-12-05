Suspect killed during robbery had lengthy criminal record

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who deputies say was shot dead while participating in a robbery has a lengthy criminal history, including some cases involving violence, according to court records.

Darren Freeman was shot Nov. 27 while robbing N & H Market on Pearl Street along with two other men, according to sheriff’s officials. All three men were armed and demanded money from the clerk, who exchanged gunfire with them, killing Freeman.

The two other men ran away and remain at large.

Court records show Freeman, 27, has been the subject of numerous felony cases the past few years.

In 2018, he pleaded no contest to spousal abuse for repeatedly punching his girlfriend and dragging her across the floor, according to court records. A felony assault charge was dismissed.

Freeman pleaded no contest to first-degree burglary in 2014, records show. He received a six-year prison term.

Earlier in 2014, Freeman pleaded no contest to attempting to possess drugs in a case where five other charges — including a felony assault charge — were dismissed.

In 2011, Freeman pleaded no contest to assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm with force likely to cause great bodily injury and two counts of burglary, records show. He was sentenced to four years and four months in prison.

Two other cases that had been filed against Freeman were dismissed in their entirety. In one, he was charged with attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a person and being a gang member in possession of a loaded gun.

Anyone with information regarding the Pearl Street case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 322-4040.