BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested in connection with a shooting that sent two people to the hospital appeared before a judge on Tuesday afternoon, and entered a plea of not guilty.

Police say the shooting took place around 2 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of El Portal West — off of Calloway Drive and Brimhall Road in northwest Bakersfield.

According to police, what started as a fight quickly escalated into the shooting of two adults aged 23 and 24. The two people injured were taken to local hospitals, where they are both said to be in stable condition as of Tuesday evening.

It is unknown what exactly led up to the fight, but police arrested 26-year-old Billy Burell of Taft — a convicted felon who they said had a pistol at the scene.

On Tuesday, Burell was arraigned in court and is facing firearms related charges and two counts of attempted murder.

Burell entered a plea of not guilty, and his bail is set at $250,000.