Suspect in Los Angeles shooting arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted in connection with a shooting in May in Los Angeles was arrested in Bakersfield this week, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Marshals arrested Deon Biddle, 41, after learning he was employed by a construction company and working on a remodeling project in Bakersfield, according to a news release. He was taken into custody Wednesday after marshals identified him in a vehicle near Valley Plaza mall.

Biddle has been transported back to Los Angeles.

According to the release, the Los Angeles Police Department was dispatched to a shooting May 17 at the intersection of Mona and Santa Ana boulevards where Biddle and his girlfriend were identified as suspects.

The girlfriend has been arrested.

