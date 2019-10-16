Suspect in killing of Kason Guyton eludes police early Wednesday

Jonathan Knight

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jeremy King, one of two men indicted in the murder of 5-year-old Kason Guyton, eluded authorities in a chase early Wednesday, police said.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

Around 2 a.m., officers noticed King was traveling in a red Dodge Charger driven by Tanesa Thomas, police said. Thomas fled when police tried to stop her in the area of Hughes Lane and South Myrtle Street.

Kason Guyton

By the time police caught up to the Charger, King had run from the vehicle. Officers arrested Thomas and scoured the area for King but were unable to find him.

Prosecutors have charged King and Jonathan Rae Knight with multiple felonies including murder in the February 2017 shooting that killed Kason as he sat in the backseat of a car traveling on California Avenue.

Kason’s brother, 7 at the time, was wounded in the shooting but survived. The car they were traveling in was driven by their mother’s boyfriend, an East Side Crips gang member who is believed to have been the intended target.

Knight was arrested in August in connection with a shooting in a southwest Bakersfield neighborhood where a gang member was celebrating a birthday.

In that case, occupants of a vehicle opened fire at a residence where the party was being held. A number of those attending the party — including Knight — then returned fire, according to court documents. More than 10 others have also been arrested in that shooting.

Anyone with information regarding King’s whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.