Suspect in kidnapping of 2-year-old boy pleads not guilty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of abducting a 2-year-old boy from his home pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a kidnapping charge and is being held on $175,000 bail.

Eric Truman, 37, is next due in court Oct. 25. He held a piece of paper up to his face to block cameras during his arraignment.

Sheriff’s officials say Truman kidnapped Jace Pletcher the evening of Oct. 9 from his home in the South Regal Street and Rainbow Court area of Oildale.

The two were found around 11 a.m. Oct. 10 in the 800 block of Roberts Lane. Truman was taken into custody, and Jace, who appeared uninjured, was taken to a local hospital to be checked by medical staff, officials said.

A relative of the boy described Truman as a family friend who is homeless.