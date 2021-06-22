Suspect in grisly Ridgecrest slaying to undergo mental competency exam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The criminal case against a man accused of stabbing to death an acquaintance in Ridgecrest was suspended Tuesday until the suspect undergoes a mental competency examination.

Daniel Gunnarsson, 20, will be examined by a psychiatrist to determine if he understands the criminal proceedings against him and can assist his attorney in the preparation of a defense. If he’s found incompetent, he’ll be placed in a state hospital until restored to competency.

A hearing to discuss the results of the examination is scheduled July 13.

Gunnarsson is accused of stabbing and mutilating the corpse of 21-year-old Katie Pham in May at a home on Skylark Avenue. The two had known each other since high school, according to friends and family.

A motive has not been released.