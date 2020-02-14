Suspect in Greyhound bus shooting pleads not guilty, retains private attorney

Anthony Devonte Williams peeks from behind a piece of paper as he stands behind Deputy Public Defender Paul Cadman in court Thursday afternoon. Williams is charged with murder and five counts of attempted murder in a shooting on a Greyhound bus.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The suspect in a deadly shooting on a Greyhound bus pleaded not guilty Thursday to a charge of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, is held without bail in the Feb. 3 shooting that occurred on a bus traveling from Los Angeles to the Bay Area.

During Thursday’s hearing, attorney Clayton Campbell said he has been retained as Williams’ counsel. He replaces the Public Defender’s office on the case.

The shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. as the bus traveled north on Interstate 5, south of Fort Tejon Road. Passengers managed to disarm Williams, according to the California Highway, and the driver stopped as Williams was forced out of the vehicle.

Officers found Williams minutes later on the right shoulder of the highway and took him into custody without incident.

Lurbis Elena Vence, 51, of Molino, Colombia, was killed, authorities said.