BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A judge on Tuesday ordered a man charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash to remain in custody on $100,000 bail after noting he has prior criminal convictions and has missed hearings in unrelated cases.

Brian Lee Estes, 57, pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and hit-and-run charges and is due back in court later this month in connection with the June 16 crash that killed Erick Mikail Bartlett, 26.

California Highway Patrol officers determined Estes was the driver of a white Nissan Sentra that fled the scene of the crash on Edison Highway near Webster Street. Officers said the car was found abandoned at Kentucky and Center streets.