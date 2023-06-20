BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bail was denied Tuesday for a man charged in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Oildale after a prosecutor said the suspect has a prior homicide conviction from Washington in which he fled the state and was later extradited to face charges.

Bryan Lee Stetson told the court he served 10 years and nine months in prison in Washington for what prosecutor Brandon Stallings said was a 2010 homicide conviction. Stallings, in arguing for no bail, said Stetson also has arrests or convictions in Colorado and Utah.

The Oildale hit-and-run marks the second time Stetson killed someone and fled, Stallings said.

Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. found Stetson posed a “significant danger” to the public and ordered him held without bail on charges of gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run causing death.

Stetson, 51, is due back in court June 30. He used a wheelchair for Tuesday’s hearing.

California Highway Patrol investigators say Stetson ran a four-way stop in a Jeep Liberty on May 28 at the intersection of Airport Drive and Petrol Road. The SUV hit a motorcycle, throwing its rider, Glenn Patterson, 62. Patterson died June 1 at Kern Medical.

Stetson was linked to the crash and arrested June 15, officers said. Stallings told the court Stetson attempted to fix his vehicle and cover his tracks.