BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in an alleged hit-and-run crash in east Bakersfield that left a pedestrian dead last week, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said officers arrested Brian Lee Estes, 57, in connection to a June 16 hit-and-run pedestrian collision on Edison Highway near Steele Avenue.

The coroner’s office identified the pedestrian as Erick Mikail, 26, of Bakersfield.

According to CHP, Estes fled the scene following the crash in a white Nissan Sentra. The suspect vehicle was later found abandoned at Kentucky and Center streets, officials said.

Estes was later identified by investigators as a suspect and was arrested on Wednesday, according to a statement. He was booked into the Kern County jail for felony hit-and-run resulting in injury and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and is due in court Friday afternoon, according to jail records.