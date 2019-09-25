Suspect in double homicide admitted firing gun, report says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with two counts of murder in the shooting of a woman and her brother admitted to firing a revolver during the incident, according to a report filed by police.

Moris Gilmete, 39, was spotted by witnesses armed with a gun at the apartment complex where the shooting occurred early Monday, and was seen fleeing after the shooting, according to a probable cause declaration.

Gilmete’s formal arraignment on two counts of first-degree murder and recklessly evading a peace officer was postponed Wednesday to Oct. 2.

He’s held without bail.

Louise Abraham, 34, and Carlos Abraham, 20, were found suffering gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Union Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. They died at the scene.

Officers received information that the suspect vehicle was leaving a parking lot. They found and tried stopping the vehicle, but the driver refused to pull over and a chase ensued, police said.

The driver, Gilmete, crashed on eastbound Highway 178 at the Oswell Street off-ramp, police said. Officers arrested him and found a gun and spent casings inside the vehicle. Gilmete later told police he’d fired the gun.

Gilmete is also listed in court documents as “Moris Gilmente,” but police and several people who know him said he goes by “Gilmete” for his last name.

Louise Abraham’s three children — ages 6, 8 and 10 — were present during the shooting but were not injured.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for them.