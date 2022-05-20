BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of leaving the scene of a deadly crash after hitting another vehicle at more than 30 mph over the speed limit had his preliminary hearing moved to July.

Defense lawyer Tony Lidgett said there is substantial information that must be gathered in the case of Eric Miles Jr. in preparation for the hearing. Judge David Zulfa set a new date of July 14.

MIles is out of custody on $150,000 bail and the condition he not drive unless he’s licensed and insured.

Court documents say Miles on May 3 drove 76 mph on Ming Avenue when his SUV slammed into a Jeep turning south on Pinon Springs Circle West. The Jeep’s driver, Christopher Lee Reyes, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger suffered serious injuries.

Mile, 31, ran from the scene, police say. He later contacted investigators and admitted to driving the SUV, saying he ran because he was scared and on probation, according to the documents.

Miles has pleaded not guilty to gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run causing death, reckless driving and driving on a license suspended for driving under the influence.