BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At approximately 8:45 p.m. on May 3, officers responded to a hit-and-run crash involving a Jeep and an SUV in the 6100 block of Ming Avenue.

Christopher Lee Reyes, 24, of Bakersfield, was driving the Jeep with one passenger when the SUV hit them. Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was hospitalized.

The driver of the SUV, Eric Miles, 31, was seen running away from the scene immediately after the crash.

The sheriff’s inmate page shows Miles was arrested Monday night on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, hit-and-run causing death, driving on a suspended license for a prior DUI and a probation violation.

A preliminary investigation found the SUV was speeding before the crash.