Suspect identified in deadly Coventry Drive shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have named a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred earlier this month in south Bakersfield.

Alberto Noriega, 24, of Bakersfield is wanted in connection with a Jan. 9 shooting that took place in the 3100 block of Coventry Drive, police said. There’s a warrant out for his arrest.

Noriega is Hispanic, 6-foot-1, about 230 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and a neck tattoo. He was released early for a prior offense under AB 109, according to police.

The name of the man who was fatally shot has not been released. He was found with a gunshot wound and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. He is considered armed and dangerous.