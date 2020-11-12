Suspect in deadly Bakersfield stabbing extradited from Pennsylvania

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man wanted in connection with a deadly stabbing last year has been extradited from Pennsylvania to face charges including murder.

Anthony Lemont English, 30, was the sixth person arrested in the death of Bakersfield College football player Aaran Porter. English was apprehended in Cranberry, Pa., earlier this year and is now held at the downtown jail.

Porter was stabbed Feb. 2, 2019, when a fight broke out after a concert in the 7400 block of District Boulevard. He died 12 days later.

Three men took plea deals for their role in Porter’s death. Donnie Lee Nolen was sentenced to 16 years in prison, Armani Bonner to 10 years and Isaiah Starns to six years. Charges against two other men were dismissed.