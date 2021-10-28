Suspect in deadly April shooting appears in court

Joan Luevano is charged with murder in connection with a shooting in April.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of fatally shooting a man in April made his first court appearance Thursday.

Joan Luevano, 33, is charged with first-degree murder and four other felonies. He is held on more than $1 million bail.

Detectives arrested Luevano on Tuesday in connection with the April 18 death of Jose Araujo, 39, according to the sheriff’s office. He was taken into custody in the 300 block of Unbridaled Drive.

Araujo was shot in the chest on White Lane near South Union Avenue, and may have been at a party in the area, officials said.

Luevano is due back in court Nov. 4.