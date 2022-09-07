BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the death of a corrections counselor used a piece of paper to shield his face from cameras Wednesday during his formal arraignment.

A judge noted the allegations against Robert Pernell Roberts make him eligible for the death penalty in the slaying of 43-year-old Benny Alcala Jr. Prosecutors have not yet decided whether to seek death.

A deputy public defender entered not guilty pleas on Roberts’ behalf and Judge David Zulfa ordered the 29-year-old held without bail. His next hearing is scheduled Sept. 19.

Robert Roberts/Photo courtesy: Bakersfield Police Department

According to court documents, a witness reported Roberts targeted Alcala because the counselor was charging an electric vehicle and he figured he must have money. Alcala died at the scene of the shooting outside the Target on Stockdale Highway.

Police retrieved call data records showing Roberts’ phone in the area before the shooting, and he was caught on surveillance cameras at nearby businesses, according to the reports. Also, police say a text sent from a number linked to Roberts said, “I just killed somebody. Watch the news.”

Roberts has prior felony conviction for robbery and burglary and was on post-release supervision.

Alcala worked within the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation from 2006 to his death, according to a CDCR press secretary and family.