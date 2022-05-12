BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A California City man accused of killing a woman in 2012 has been ordered to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder.

Judge Michael G. Bush ruled enough evidence was presented at Jose William Lara’s preliminary hearing Thursday to move forward. Lara, held without bail, is due back in court May 23 to set a trial date.

The 60-year-old faces life in prison if convicted of killing Desiree Thompson, 30, who went missing Jan. 7, 2012.

Lara was arrested in March after informants came forward.

Court documents say two informants told California City police Lara had talked in detail about killing a woman with the same description as Thompson and burying her in the backyard of a home he rented.

Police located human remains in the backyard and what appeared to be blood on a bedroom floor in the residence, according to the documents.