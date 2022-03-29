BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected of killing a California City woman in 2012 made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Jose William Lara is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Desiree Thompson, 30 at the time of her disappearance.

Lara’s arraignment was moved back a week to April 6. A representative from the Public Defender’s office requested the postponement to assign an attorney who will represent Lara until the case is resolved.

Superior Court Commissioner Roger H. Ponce Jr. ordered Lara held without bail.

Thompson went missing the evening of Jan. 7, 2012.

A criminal complaint filed Tuesday alleges Lara, 60, killed her on or about Jan. 8.

Human remains were found last week in a shallow grave as authorities dug on property on 86th Street near Lime Avenue. Coroner’s officials had not sent a news release officially identifying the remains as of Tuesday.