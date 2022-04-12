BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting at California Avenue and P Street.

Kira Burton II, 25, is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. He’s described as Black, 25, black hair in long braids, brown eyes, 5 feet 9 inches, 145 pounds and was last seen driving a black 2012 Acura TL with tinted windows and license plate 6XAW810.

Police said Burton is suspected of killing Rico Stubbs, 32, who was found the evening of March 22 suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on Burton’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.