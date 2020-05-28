Suspect identified in deadly Wasco stabbing

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials have identified a suspect wanted for murder in the stabbing death of a man at a Wasco residence.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 28-year-old Juan Carlos Ortega, officials said. He’s wanted in connection with the death of a man whose body was found Wednesday morning in a residence in the 1000 block of F Street.

Ortega is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He’s believed to be driving a light-colored four-door Honda sedan with a dark-colored passenger side door and hood, and California license plate 5PRT838.

Ortega was last seen in the area of Lincoln Street and Haley Street in east Bakersfield.

The victim’s name had yet not been released.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.