Suspect identified in deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in a deadly shooting that occurred early Wednesday in central Bakersfield.

Andrew Nehemiah Barraza, 34, is wanted on charges of murder and gang participation in connection with a shooting shortly after midnight that killed a man in the area of Brundage Lane and H Street, police said.

Suspect vehicle / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Barraza is described as 34, 5-foot-9, 190 pounds, brown hair, green eyes and was last seen wearing a black hat, black long-sleeved shirt, black pants and brown boots. The suspect vehicle is a black 2019 Hyundai Elantra with temporary plates of AY27U16, according to police.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Anyone with information regarding Barraza’s whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Rob Robles at 326-3953.