Suspect identified in convenience store burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have identified a suspect in the burglary of a convenience store that took place in February.

Christopher Lee Gamel, 41, is wanted in connection with the Feb. 20 burglary of the Ramco Express on F Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. He’s a suspect in at least four commercial burglaries in the past year, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest on four counts of burglary and four counts of felony vandalism.

He’s 5-foot-10 and 155 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Gamel’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective J. Perez at 326-3593.