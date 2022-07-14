BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department found the suspect of a purse theft that occurred on July 12, according to RPD.

RPD responded to Union Bank of California at the 100 block of north China Lake boulevard where they met the 89-year-old victim, who told officers after she walked out a man approached her, stole her purse, then fled, according to RPD.

While investigating the scene, officers and detectives discovered information of a potential suspect who was located in Trona, Calif.

RPD responded to the address and executed a search warrant on July 13, according to RPD. Officers then located Kyle Lopez, 39, and recovered the victim’s belongings.

Lopez was arrested and booked into the Central Receiving Center Facility in Bakersfield, RPD said.