Suspect fell into pool, lost his wallet after deadly south Bakersfield shooting over codeine cough syrup: reports

Darius Poole listens as he’s arraigned on murder and robbery charges. Attorney Joe Whittington is at left.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two suspects in a deadly south Bakersfield shooting that resulted from a drug deal gone bad fell into a pool as they ran from the crime scene, one of them losing his wallet, according to police reports.

The wallet found in a backyard pool on Whitegate Avenue contained identification for 20-year-old Darius Poole, whom police arrested at his home, the documents say. Poole identified Ameion Oliver, 18, as the other man who was with him during what he said was a botched purchase of codeine cough syrup.

Ameion Oliver appears in court with Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang.

Both men are being held without bail on murder and robbery charges.

Court documents released this week say Poole gave investigators the following account of what led to the fatal March 12 shooting of 21-year-old Los Angeles resident Joshua Rocha:

Poole and Oliver went to Stonecreek Park and entered a vehicle driven by Rocha and occupied by another person to purchase the cough syrup. They sampled the product, and both he and Oliver believed it tasted “fake.”

The front passenger then grabbed Oliver, according to Poole, and during the struggle Poole drew a handgun and shot Rocha. He and Oliver got out and ran.

They darted through the neighborhood and fell into a backyard pool, where Poole lost his wallet. They continued to run, and Poole discarded the handgun in a backyard.

Poole told police he was never threatened or attacked by Rocha or the other person and never saw them in possession of weapons.

Oliver corroborated Poole’s statement and said shoes with distinctive graffiti on them that investigators found near the crime scene were his, according to the documents. A bottle of codeine syrup that investigators say Poole and Oliver stole was also recovered.

The gun used in the killing was found by a 10-year-old boy. The boy fired the weapon, not believing it was real. Neither the child nor anyone else was injured, and police retrieved the gun.

Poole and Oliver are next due in court July 1.