Suspect charged with smashing windows admitted damaging vehicles, reports say

David Handren stands next to a public defender in court in this file image.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with breaking the windows of a downtown restaurant and a car is a suspect in other incidents of vandalism and admitted to damaging vehicles, according to court documents.

David Handren, 41, has pleaded not guilty to felony vandalism charges in connection with smashing a window at The 18hundred restaurant and damaging a car that was driving on Chester Avenue at 24th Street.

A restaurant employee and the woman driving the car both identified Handren as responsible for the acts of vandalism, the newly-released documents say. He remains in custody on $20,000 bail and is next due in court March 3.

Police arrested Handren the morning of Feb. 18 after receiving reports of a man throwing rocks at windows. An officer dispatched to The 18hundred saw a double-pane window had been shattered on the southwest side of the business.

The property owner said it would cost $2,000 to replace it, according to the documents.

In another incident, a woman told police she was driving north on Chester Avenue when she heard a man yelling. The man then picked up rocks and threw them at her 2007 Ford Fusion, damaging its windshield and hood.

She estimated the damage to be more than $500, the documents say.

Police who contacted Handren noticed he had a metal rod that appeared to be damaged and may have been used in other incidents of vandalism, according to the documents.

Handren spontaneously told police he had damaged vehicles, the filings say, but after being read his Miranda rights he denied damaging anything.