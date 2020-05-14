Suspect arrested on arson charges, including setting fire that caused roughly $1 million in damage

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man suspected in multiple incidents of arson, including setting a blaze that caused nearly $1 million in damage.

Alexis Barajas was taken into custody near the scene of a large fire in the area of 1st Avenue and Glenwood Street on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Delano Police Department. He admitted to starting several fires, including one on Sept. 9 on Dover Parkway that caused extensive damage, police said.

In all, Barajas was arrested on four counts of arson, police said.