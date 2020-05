LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies have arrested a 26-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of another man north of Lamont.

Jonathan Villapando was arrested on suspicion of murder in the shooting that occurred at about 2:15 p.m. Monday in the 8300 block of Fuller Drive, sheriff’s officials said. Villapando was apprehended in an orchard shortly after 6 p.m.

Monday’s shooting is not related to a homicide that occurred April 26 on Fuller Drive, officials said.