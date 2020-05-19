Suspect arrested in fatal shooting on Whitlock Street

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police on Monday arrested a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred May 7 in southeast Bakersfield.

David Campos, 28, was taken into custody at about 11:15 a.m. at the Motel 6 on Oak Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. He tried to run but was apprehended with the help of a police K9.

Campos was in possession of a stolen and loaded .380-caliber handgun, police said. He’ll be booked on suspicion of murder, resisting arrest, possession of stolen property and several firearms-related charges.

Police had been searching for Campos in connection with the shooting of Jessie Anthony Alvarez, 22, near the intersection of East 3rd and Whitlock streets. Alvarez was pronounced dead at the scene.