BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed a man at a Union Avenue motel last week.

John Glenn Hardison Jr., 46, was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday at a motel on Knudsen Drive and booked on a murder charge, police said.

Hardison is accused of killing 44-year-old Brian Donte Dickerson on Friday night at the La Mirage Motel.